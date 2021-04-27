Conning Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,926 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.50% of FTS International worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth $381,000.

Get FTS International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTSI stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. FTS International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.