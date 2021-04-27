Conning Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

