Conning Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599,415 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

