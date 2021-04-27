Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $51,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.01 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

