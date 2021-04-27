Conning Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

