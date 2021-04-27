Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.17 and a 200-day moving average of $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

