Conning Inc. Sells 395,220 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 395,220 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.