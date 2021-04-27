Conning Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 215,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $221.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.