Conning Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 286.0% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.31 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

