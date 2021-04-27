Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,820 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $144.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

