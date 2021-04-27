ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

