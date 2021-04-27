ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,826 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 6.5% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. owned about 35.47% of ConocoPhillips worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 236,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

