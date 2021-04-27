ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 9.87% of ConocoPhillips worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 138,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

