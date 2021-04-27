CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEIX opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

