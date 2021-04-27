Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 75,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

