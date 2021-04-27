Constellation Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $88.72 million and $2.53 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.00787152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.23 or 0.08091154 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

