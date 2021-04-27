Content Neutrality Network Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $7.53 million and $331,897.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

