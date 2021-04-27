ContentBox Price Hits $0.0031 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $68,274.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00358794 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004486 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.