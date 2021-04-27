Contrasting W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. W. P. Carey pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for W. P. Carey and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 1 0 2 0 2.33 Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W. P. Carey and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 10.41 $305.24 million $5.00 14.63 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.61 $46.48 million $1.85 10.26

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44% Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85%

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

