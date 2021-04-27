Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 506,498 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

