Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

