Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.61.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 537,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

