Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

CPPMF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 537,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

