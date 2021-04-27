Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,131. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

