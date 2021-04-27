Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CMMC traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.22. 1,946,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.