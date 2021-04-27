Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.31. 2,751,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,783. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.99 million and a P/E ratio of 23.89. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

