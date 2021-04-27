Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

TSE CMMC traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.22. 1,946,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The company has a market cap of C$876.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.61. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.