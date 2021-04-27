Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.22. 1,946,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of C$876.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

