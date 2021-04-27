Copper Mountain Mining’s (CPPMF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.