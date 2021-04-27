Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE CLB opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

