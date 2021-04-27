Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.