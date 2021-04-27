Coreto One Day Volume Reaches $282,122.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $282,122.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.01042601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00715391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.75 or 0.99835841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

