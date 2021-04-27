Cormark Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.22. 1,946,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.