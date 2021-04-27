Cormark Trims Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Target Price to C$2.25

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$3.30 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROXG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE ROXG traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.14. 4,520,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,282. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.04 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.64.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

