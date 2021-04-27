Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

