Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.