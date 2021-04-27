Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.53 EPS.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. 77,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,104. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.50, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

