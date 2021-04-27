Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 223,685 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $920.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

