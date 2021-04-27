Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRSR opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

