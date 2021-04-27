Cortex Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $86.64 million and $11.15 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00794934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.21 or 0.08125806 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

