COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.43

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

