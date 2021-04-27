CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.200-11.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

CSGP stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $936.80. 189,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $595.49 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $856.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $925.36.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

