CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.63 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

CSGP traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $936.80. 189,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $856.66 and its 200-day moving average is $875.35. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $595.49 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $925.36.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.