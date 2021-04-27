Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

