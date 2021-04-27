Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,592. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

