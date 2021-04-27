Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

COTY stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

