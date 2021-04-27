Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

