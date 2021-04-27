COVA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $109,768.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $109,768.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

