Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of CVLG stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.