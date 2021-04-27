Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of CVLG stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Earnings History for Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.