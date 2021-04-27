Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.31 ($73.30).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €56.30 ($66.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of €56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.40. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

